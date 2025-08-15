THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has assured that the exportation of 501,620.1 metric tonnes surplus maize grain will not pose any threat to the national food security. On Tuesday, Cabinet approved the export of surplus maize grain totaling 501,620.1 metric tonnes to some countries within the region. In an interview, Wednesday, MAZ president Andrew Chintala explained that the FRA would only sell surplus maize outside the country’s domestic consumption. “I think that government obviously cannot just open up the borders without consulting the stakeholders, we the farmers, the millers, the traders, the producers equally [being] farmers, were equally involved in the consultative process that obviously has led to this decision and what we are talking about in terms of...