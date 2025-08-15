ANTI-Corruption Commission Director General Daphne Chabu says leaders should exist at the principled level of the moral development stage, where matters of public interest are more paramount than self-indulgence. And Chabu says the National Policy on Anti-Corruption recognises that youths are among the most vulnerable groups to corruption. Speaking during a Training Workshop on a Character is Destiny Project, a Curriculum for Building a Society of Integrity, Thursday, Chabu said there’s need to promote the inclusion of youths in the fight against corruption through social accountability tools. “It is with great honour and delight that I am here to officiate at this momentous occasion marking a significant step towards the rolling out of the “Character is Destiny,” a curriculum based...