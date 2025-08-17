LUMEZI Town Council has sued 34 CDF loan defaulters in the Chipata Subordinate Court seeking a recovery of more than K1.4 million. In a statement, Saturday, Council Assistant Public Relations Officer Irvin Muyumbwa said the loan defaulters obtained the CDF funding in 2022 and 2023. “Lumezi Town Council has filed lawsuits before the Chipata Subordinate Court against 34 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) loan defaulters who are owing government more than K1.4 million in arrears of the empowerment funds. The 34 CDF beneficiaries who obtained loans as empowerment in 2022 and 2023 are owing government a total of K1,463,776.35 after failing to repay. The Local Authority through its Legal Services Unit has sued the 34 CDF loan defaulters seeking a legal...