PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says when vying for the office of head of state, people should search their souls to ensure they are ready as the presidency is not an office where one goes to play games. And President Hichilema says it’s important for citizens to understand that there are conflicting interests in his office which cannot all be satisfied, but the quest is to satisfy the greater majority. Speaking at the joint memorial service for former president Levy Mwanawasa and former first lady Maureen, Saturday, President Hichilema said many people thought his office was a place one went to play games. “President Mwanawasa led with unwavering integrity, discipline and a deep sense of duty. I sit in that office. I...