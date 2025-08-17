VICE President Mutale Nalumango will represent President Hakainde Hichilema at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX), scheduled to take place from August 17 to August 25, 2025. In a statement issued by her office’s Press Aide Njenje Chizu, Saturday, Nalumango is scheduled to travel for the TICAD IX today. “The Office of the Vice President wishes to inform the nation that Her Honour, the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr W.K. Mutale-Nalumango, will tomorrow, 17th August, 2025, depart for Yokohama, Japan, to represent Zambia at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX), scheduled to take place from 17th to 25th August 2025. The Vice President travels at the behest of His...