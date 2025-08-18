POLICE in Lusaka have launched investigations into an aggravated robbery case where an Indian couple was allegedly attacked and robbed of $1,200 and K2,000 by their former employee identified as Ezekiel Zimba. In a statement, Sunday, Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the incident occurred on August 15, between in Olympia. Kaitisha said Zimba allegedly stormed the premises of his former employer in the company of three unidentified accomplices armed with machetes and screwdrivers. “The Zambia Police Service has launched investigations into a case of aggravated robbery following a report received on 16th August 2025 at 00:15 hours at Garden Police Post. The report was made by Mr Abhay Gujar, a 37-year-old Indian national residing in Olympia, Lusaka....