UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says people should not comfort themselves that it will be easy to change government in 2026. Meanwhile, Nkandu says UPND will be happy to work with PF members who would like to do so with them. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Friday, Nkandu said with the policies that the UPND had implemented, people should think of changing government in 2041 or 2051. “Some people are just overzealous. These are some of the people who are not participating in some of the by-elections, they do not have membership. But if they come today, they are saying 2026 it’s me. Where are they going to get those voters from? In a lot of by-elections, they...