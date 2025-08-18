FORMER late president Rupiah Banda’s niece, Dolika Enelesi Selina Banda has announced her intention to run for office of president in next years’ general election. Banda says she is convicted that it is time for serious, selfless, and sober leadership. She adds that the country’s political culture is one where power often resists correction, intimidation precedes truth and where democracy is strained. Last week, reliable family sources told News Diggers the Banda was set to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general election. The sources said Banda was expected to stand on an already existing party, and that talks had advanced. President Hichilema appointed Banda to head the ZCCM-IH in December 2021, becoming the first female board chairperson, but...