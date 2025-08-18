POLICE in Lusaka are investigating a suspected murder case involving an unidentified woman aged between 35 and 40, whose lifeless body was discovered yesterday around 07:40 hours. In a statement, Sunday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the body had since been transported to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary, where it awaited formal identification and a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. “The Zambia Police Service has launched investigations into a suspected case of murder following the discovery of the lifeless body of an unidentified woman at the junction of Nationalist and Tokyo Way roads in Libala South. A concerned member of the public alerted Kabwata Police Station via a phone call on 17th...