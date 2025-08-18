CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says the problems that the country will face if citizens vote for the UPND next year cannot be imagined. And Kalaba says citizens have become poorer than they were before the UPND government came into power, stating that only those working closely with the government think otherwise. Speaking when he featured on Radio Maria, Saturday, Kalaba said the UPND government should be voted out next year because they had failed to deliver what they promised the people. “I’m not a politician, I’m a technocrat. I have just found myself in politics. I was a minister of foreign affairs. I resigned from that position after seeing that things were not going the way I felt they...