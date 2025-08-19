FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says Elvis Nkandu should not bury his head in the sand thinking it will be difficult to remove the UPND from power. On Friday, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu said people should not comfort themselves that it would be easy to change government in 2026. Reacting to this in an interview, Monday, Kampyongo said the duty to change a political party was vested upon the citizens. “My view on that is that Elvis [Nkandu] should not bury his head in the sand because the duty to change government, the duty to change a political party from government and put another political [party] in government is people’s mandate directly. So, who is he lecturing to?...