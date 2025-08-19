POLICE in Lusaka have confirmed the death of a 22-year-old fourth-year medical student at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus, whose lifeless body was discovered near Sun City Hotel on August 17. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the deceased as Abel Nsapato who went missing on August 9. Hamoonga said Nsapato’s body was found in a semi-decomposed state, lying in a supine position with an empty bottle of a pesticide found nearby. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that yesterday, August 17, 2025, at 18:20 hours, Mtendere Police Station through Kalingalinga Police Post received a report of a suspected suicide incident. The report was made via a cellphone call by Kalingalinga area Councillor,...