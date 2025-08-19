THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says it is not privy to any report that incarcerated former minister of information Chishimba Kambwili needs specialised medical treatment. In a statement, Monday, HRC Spokesperson Mweelwa Muleya said the Commission was aware that the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) was facilitating medical access to Kambwili. Muleya said the Commission visited Kambwili even before acting PF president Given Lubinda complained about his alleged deteriorating health, saying they would only take action based on evidence from medical personnel. “Following media reports on the alleged deteriorating health of Dr Chishimba Kambwili, the Human Rights Commission visited him at Lusaka Central Correctional Service Facility on 13th August, 2025. The public may wish to know that the Commission had already...