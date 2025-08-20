PF faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says if headlines are quiet under President Hakainde Hichilema, it means there is nothing happening. On Sunday, President Hichilema said his focus had never been on daily headlines but rather, building a foundation strong enough to deliver generational prosperity. Commenting on this in an interview, Monday, Nyirenda said headlines were always captured if one was doing the right things. “Headlines are always captured if you’re doing the right things or if what you’re doing is promising. If the headlines are quiet, it means there’s nothing that is happening. He [President Hichilema] cannot start talking about the foundation, the foundation was already started by Dr Kaunda, may his soul rest in peace; he is...