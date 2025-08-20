PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Qatar to prioritise investment in Zambia’s energy sector to address the the challenges the country is facing. And His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim al Thani of Qatar says Al Mansour Holding’s vision is to bring development to Zambia. Meanwhile, Zambia and Qatar signed a partnership worth $19 billion aimed at developing the energy, banking, finance, housing sectors, among others. Speaking when a delegation from Qatar paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Monday, President Hichilema said Zambia and Qatar would work together to develop various sectors of the country. “We are delighted with our bilateral relationship Your Highness. This President visited the state of Qatar in 2023 and we had...