MINISTRY of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu has disclosed that the Zambia National Service (ZNS) voluntary skills training programme for 1092 selected individuals will commence by September 1, 2025. And Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says President Hakainde Hichilema’s son, Habwela, who was recently commissioned as a ZNS officer, chose hard work over staying at home. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Hamaundu said basic military training, agriculture, national values and principles would be compulsory during the voluntary training. “Next week, on the 25th of August, we shall be having medicals so the individuals who were identified; 1092 of them, 468 female, 624 male, representing seven per constituency, that is three females, four males per constituency,...