GOVERNMENT says the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) has intensified efforts to resolve persistent water and sanitation challenges in the capital through immediate interventions, institutional reforms, and long-term investment planning. In a statement, Wednesday, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu said the company had developed the Water Supply Investment Master Plan and the Sanitation Master Plan for Lusaka Province, both aimed at achieving 100 percent service coverage by 2035. “The Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC) has stepped up efforts to address persistent water supply and sanitation challenges in Lusaka through a combination of immediate interventions, institutional reforms, and long-term investment planning. LWSC has developed the Water Supply Investment Master Plan and the Sanitation Master...