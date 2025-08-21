THE Zambia Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) has demanded the arrest of all individuals involved in the torture and murder of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe, which occurred at a farm owned by Maria Zaloumis and her partner, Nathaniel Chinyeremi Barthram. The incident, captured in a video that recently circulated on social media, has sparked outrage. Maria Zaloumis is the daughter of Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis. In a statement Wednesday, ZCLU Acting Deputy Executive Director Derrick Chekwe expressed concern over what he described as a lukewarm response from the Zambia Police Service, which appeared to shift blame onto the victim rather than pursuing justice. “The Zambian Civil Liberties Union (ZCLU) is deeply outraged and gravely concerned by the brutal torture...