GOVERNMENT has appointed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa as the sole spokesperson on the ongoing matter regarding former president Edgar Lungu’s repatriation and burial. Confirming his appointment in an interview, Thursday, Kangwa said he had been named sole and exclusive source for all official statements regarding Lungu’s repatriation dispute and burial process. “Yes, I am. I have been named on behalf of the government to oversee the ongoing court case and burial process as government continues to seek appropriate resolution of the burial of Mr Lungu,” said Kangwa. Recently, the South African High Court, Gauteng Division, adjourned sine die (indefinitely) the application by former Lungu’s family for leave to appeal the judgment that ordered that the former head of...