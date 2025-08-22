PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Brigadier General Henry Chiwaya as the new Deputy Air Force Commander, and promoted him to the rank of Major General. And President Hichilema has re-deployed Major General Chiwaya’s predecessor, Major General Kalaluka into the diplomatic service. In a statement, Thursday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema urged Major General Chiwaya to discharge his duties with loyalty and discipline. “The President, in exercise of the provisions of Article 91 (l) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, has relieved Major General Kalaluka of his appointment as Deputy Air Force Commander and has re-deployed him into the diplomatic service. The President has extended his gratitude to the outgoing Deputy Air Force Commander...