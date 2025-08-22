PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he would like Zambia and Isreal to continue its economic corporations which are built on mutual respect, values and beliefs. Meanwhile, Israel Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar has hailed President Hichilema’s leadership, adding that his country was committed to sharing knowledge with Zambia. Speaking when Sa’ar paid a courtesy call on him at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said government would also like to cooperate with Israel in the mining sector. “I want to once more touch on our state visit, where we signed a general framework of agreement of cooperation during this visit. And in there we covered quite a bit of things that we needed done. During that visit I made a strong...