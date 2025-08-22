SUPREME Court Judge Jane Kazora Kabuka has retired after serving the Zambian judiciary for 19 years and five months. In a statement, Thursday, Judiciary Deputy Director of Corporate Communication Kalumba Chisambisha-Slavin described Justice Kabuka’s career as “illustrious,” noting that her journey on the bench began in 2006 with her appointment as Judge of the High Court for Ndola. “The Judiciary of the Republic of Zambia announces the retirement of Honourable Mrs Justice Jane Kazora Kabuka, Honourable Judge of the Supreme Court, following an illustrious judicial career spanning 19 years and five months. Justice Kabuka’s journey on the bench began in 2006 with her appointment as Judge of the High Court, where she served at the Ndola High Court until 2010....