ZESCO and Anzana Electric Group have committed to a joint investment worth $300 million for the electrification of two million Zambians by 2030. Zesco Managing Director Justin Loongo says the investment will enable the rehabilitation and expansion of the national electricity network to provide first-time grid-connections to Zambians on the portion of the Lobito Corridor. In a statement issued by Zesco Senior Manager Corporate Affairs Muntanga Sibalwa, Thursday, Loongo said the investment was about regional integration and job creation. “ZESCO Limited (ZESCO), Zambia’s national electricity utility, and Anzana Electric Group (Anzana) have committed to the key terms of a joint venture for the electrification of millions of people on the Zambian portion of the Lobito Corridor. The US$300 million investment...