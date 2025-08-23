HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says government has suspended five ZAMMSA senior officials to facilitate ongoing investigations into alleged mismanagement of the Agency. Speaking during a media briefing, Friday, Dr Muchima said government was not sitting on any case or treating anyone as sacred cows. “Let’s come to what is happening to ZAMMSA; resetting. ZAMMSA is bound to be reset involving management and of late, you saw an advert in the paper, we had 31 applicants but legal issues have come [in] whether; in the absence of the board, the Minister has got powers. Those issues are being looked very critically. And one would say where’s the board? There are processes in which boards are appointed and the public is...