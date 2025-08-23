ITEZHI-TEZHI UPND MP Twaambo Mutinta says President Hakainde Hichilema has restored dignity and respect to chiefs, recognising them as key partners in development. Mutinta, who also chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government and Chiefs’ Affairs, says he is lobbying for the provision of vehicles for chiefs across the country to strengthen their role in driving development. In a statement issued Friday, Mutinta said traditional leaders were no longer sidelined under the UPND government. “I would like to praise my party the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema for restoring dignity and respect to traditional leaders across the country. Chiefs are now being recognized as key partners in national development. In Itezhi-Tezhi, traditional leaders are no longer sidelined, they are actively...