MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says he can make a difference in the country, having learnt a lot from the bad examples of how to not run a country from the UPND government. Meanwhile, Mundubile says Zambia does not enjoy cordial relations with neighbouring countries because of how the UPND government has treated its political opponents. Responding to a question on whether he intended to vie for presidency in 2026 when he featured on Prime TV recently, Mundubile said he would make a difference for the country as he had experience. “You remember that, I think some three years ago when our party was looking for a successor to president Lungu, I’m among the nine that applied and I paid...