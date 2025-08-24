ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says Tonse Alliance partners who wish to lead the alliance should join the PF. Speaking when he featured on Astro TV, Friday, Lubinda said the alliance had agreed that the PF, which was the anchor political party, should provide a presidential candidate. He said there was no room for competition in the Tonse Alliance as it was clear that PF was the determinant party. “The constitution that holds Tonse party’s is very clear that the anchor party is the Patriotic Front. And the anchor party is the one that’s going to provide a presidential candidate for Tonse, this is an agreed position with all the Tonse leaders who signed that constitution. Conflict is engineered, there’s...