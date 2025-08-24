Defense Minister Ambrose Lufuma at the induction meeting of Minister and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma has announced that medical tests and assessment of education qualifications for youths who were selected under the Voluntary National Service Training will commence on Monday, August 25. And Lufuma says the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has provided K17.1 million under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to fund the training. In a statement, Saturday, Lufuma said the selected youths would be expected to report to three sites where training would be conducted, adding that they would be examined to assess their physical fitness. “As you may be aware, in November 2024, his Excellency the President Mr Hakainde Hichilema directed the Ministry of Defence to re-introduce the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Voluntary National Service Training....