PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says mining pollution must be dealt with definitively without geopolitics. President Hichilema adds that investors in the mining sector must conduct operations legally and safely. Speaking when he arrived on the Copperbelt yesterday, President Hichilema said Zambia was too small to be involved in geopolitical wars, adding that it was not against Beijing. “Zambia is open for business. We have said this over and over. It is open to Zambian investors first and foremost, investors from the region, from the continent and internationally. We are short of investment funds and we will mobilize from anywhere in the world as long as those funds are coming in the areas or sectors we are focusing on; energy, mining, tourism,...