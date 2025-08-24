THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says it is gravely concerned with the ongoing pollution and environmental degradation unfolding across the nation which is subjecting vulnerable communities to suffer at the hands of businesses and political interests. And ZCCB says the recent environmental disaster involving the spillage of toxic pollutants into the Kafue River represents a lack of love for ones neighbour, one of God’s greatest commandments to mankind. In a pastoral statement issued on Friday on the pollution and environmental degradation in the country, the ZCCB said while it appreciated government’s positive interventions where cases of water and land pollution had arisen, it had observed with dismay a casual approach to a matter of life and death. “We,...