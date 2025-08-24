A 15-YEAR-OLD girl of Livingstone is admitted to hospital under police guard after she dumped her newly born baby in a pit latrine. In a statement, Auxensio Daka, who is Southern Province Police Commanding Officer confirmed the incident, stating that the matter was reported to Mbita Police Post on August 21. “On August 21, 2025, at 09:00 hours, Mbita Police Post received a report of attempted infanticide from Mr Gilder Kafulo, aged 34, of Ngwenya Compound, Livingstone District. He reported that at about 07:00 hours on the same date, a baby boy was retrieved alive from a pit latrine located within his yard after being dumped by the infant’s mother, a 15-year-old juvenile of Ngwenya Compound. Brief facts of the...