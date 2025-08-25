SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says any alliance that collapses other political parties is not progressive. On Friday, acting PF president Given Lubinda said alliance partners who wished to lead Tonse should first join the PF. But commenting on that in an interview, Sunday, Kaunda said while Lubinda was right, there could be room for amendment as the alliance constitution was made with late former president Edgar Lungu in mind as leader. He however said Lubinda should not be seen as a bad man as he was merely stating what the Tonse alliance constitution said. “One thing that is clear is that the Zambian people wanted an opposition alliance, that’s indisputable by all political parties. All of us...