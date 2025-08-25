IBA standards and consumer affairs officer Katendi Wandi makes a submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has taken regulatory action against four broadcasting stations for continuing to air religious and traditional healer programmes that mislead the public, promote superstition, and exploit the emotional and financial vulnerabilities of audiences. The Authority says content promoting claims such as magic money, bringing back lost lovers, miraculous healing, or guaranteed job opportunities is a breach of its regulations. In a statement issued yesterday, IBA Director Corporate Communication Katendi Wandi said the stations were directed to immediately review and suspend all misleading religious or traditional healer programmes that had not undergone adequate editorial scrutiny. “The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has taken regulatory action against four broadcasting stations for continuing to air religious and traditional healer programmes...