POLICE have apprehended Katete District Commissioner Raphael Phiri, for allegedly defiling his juvenile granddaughter. In a statement, Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Phiri, 65, was yet to be formally charged for the offence of incest and would appear in court soon. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public regarding the case of incest involving a 65-year-old male suspect, identified as Raphael Matawa Phiri, the District Commissioner for Katete, who was reported to have defiled his granddaughter, a juvenile female. Be informed that the said suspect has been apprehended today, August 24, 2025, in Chipata. He is currently detained at Chipata Central Police Station. The suspect is yet to be formally charged for the offence of...