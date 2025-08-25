Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Kabwe have apprehended Maria Zaloumis, her Nigerian husband Nathaniel Barthram and three others in connection to the murder of Enock Simfukwe Kasengele. In a statement, Saturday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said a postmortem investigation revealed that Kasengele died of blunt force head injury, brain contusion, and brain edema. Hamoonga appealed to the public to remain calm as the due process of the law took its course. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update regarding the murder case that occurred on August 17, 2025, in which Mr Enock Simfukwe Kasengele died at Kabwe Central Hospital at about 01:10 hours. He was rushed to the hospital by police officers after being detained for acts intended to cause grievous...