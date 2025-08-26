PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Africa to take bold decisions in the health sector, warning that the continent cannot continue relying on outsiders even for basic medicines like Panadol. Meanwhile, World Health Organisation Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the sudden and dramatic cut of assistance to the health sector is disrupting health systems in many countries. Speaking yesterday when he officially opened the 75th session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa, President Hichilema said Africa must build resilience and self-reliance in health systems, especially in the face of changing global geopolitics. “Health in Africa needs more attention, more skills, more resources, especially in the face of the changed global geopolitics. We as a continent...