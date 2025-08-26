THE Centre for Trade, Policy and Development (CTPD) says there is need to amend the current CDF Act for it to fulfil the decentralisation promise. In a statement, Monday, CTPD Legal Researcher Lucy Musonda said the current Act allowed MPs to sit on the CDF committees and nominate multiple members, which blurred the line between political representation and administrative decision-making. Musonda noted that the role should be a preserve of communities and local authorities. “The current CDF Act, in section 4, gives Members of Parliament (MPs) disproportionate influence over project selection, a role that should rest primarily with communities and local authorities, by allowing them to sit on CDF Committees and nominate multiple members. This practice blurs the line between...