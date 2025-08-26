PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says it is a legal requirement that all Zambian presidents are buried at Embassy Park, regardless of personal preference. And President Hichilema says Zambia will support Zimbabwe on its mission to celebrate fallen heroes in parts of Africa. Meanwhile, Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi says his delegation was on a mission to pay tribute to their fallen heroes across Africa. Speaking when Zimbabwean Vice President Mohadi paid a courtesy call on him, President Hichilema acknowledged the ongoing impasse surrounding the burial of late sixth republican president Edgar Lungu but stressed that the law and tradition remained clear. “We have an impasse going on surrounding the burial of our late sixth republican president. And we have a legal...