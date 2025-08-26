PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the next PF president will not rise on money, popularity or propaganda but they will rise on trust. And Nakacinda says Zambians must no longer be seduced by shiny slogans or sweet talking salesmen who disguise themselves as politicians or leaders. Meanwhile, Nakacinda has banned any form of endorsement of preferred presidential candidates in the PF until campaigns are opened ahead of the party convention. In a Facebook video, Nakacinda said a new leader for the party would rise from trust, adding that Zambians must no longer be seduced by sweet talkers. “To those who seek to lead us, brace yourselves. We [[are] facing a regime that will stop at nothing. They have...