THE Zambia Police says it briefly detained a 50-year-old journalist in Kabwe, after he forced himself into the Officer-in-Charge’s office in an attempt to gain access to Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis for news coverage. And the Police have assured that suspects in the murder of Enock Simfukwe Kasengele are being processed according to the law. Recently, a journalist took to social media, stating that Police had detained him for three hours after he took pictures of Zaloumis’ car when she visited her daughter, Maria, who is currently detained in connection to the murder of Simfukwe. In a statement, Monday, Police Public Relations Officer Ray Hamoonga said Thandizo Banda, a journalist under Mass-Media Newspaper was detained for...