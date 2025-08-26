POLICE in Southern Province have launched investigations into the murder of a Gwembe fisherman who was shot in the head on Saturday, August 23. In a statement, Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident and named the deceased as Steward Zuma, aged between 45 and 50. “On August 24, 2025, at 03:30 hours, Gwembe Police Station received a report of murder from Mr Blare Muzuma, aged 27, of Mazila Village, Chief Munyumbwe, Gwembe District. He reported that his uncle, Mr Steward Zuma, aged between 45 and 50, of Kalelezhi Fishing Camp, Gwembe District, had been shot dead by an unknown person. The incident occurred on August 23, 2025, at around 22:00 hours at Kalelezhi Fishing Camp, Gwembe...