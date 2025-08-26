COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says the UPND did not anticipate that the damage to the country’s economy was worse than what was seen from outside. Meanwhile, Mulenga says government plans to open Mulungushi Textiles by November this year, stating that it is not because the elections are approaching. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mulenga said the UPND did not anticipate what they found when they took office. “The question that I have been asked is; is it easy for you to transform the economy based on the perception you had in opposition? That question is very simple. From outside, the damage that was exposed to the Zambian public was very small but what was...