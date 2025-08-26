ECONOMIST Noah Kabwita says Zambia needs to reduce its reliance on Foreign Direct Invest (FDI) by generating revenue and sustaining it through local investments. Kabwita argues that Zambia does not have a bigger voice in FDI business deals as the investment belongs to foreigners. In an interview, Monday, Kabwita said the country needed to strengthen its revenue generation capacity at government, corporation and individual levels in order to reduce reliance on FDI. “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is very important to the growth of any country. However, over reliance on FDI denies opportunities for a country to take charge of decisions in development and prospective investors also have their own agenda of how they intend to benefit from the partnership. Zambia...