WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says government is doing everything possible to address the mining pollution. Nzovu adds that Zambia’s relationship with China and the United States of America (USA) has become better under the UPND. On Sunday, former Water Development and Sanitation minister Raphael Nakacinda said government was slow in addressing mining pollution as a result of its bureaucracies. Commenting on the remarks in an interview, Monday, Nzovu admitted that the government needed to be quick in responding to the mining pollution. Nzovu also argued that government was doing everything possible to solve the issue. “I can tell that on this score, I would get the concern of Honourable (Rapheal) Nakacinda, that we should be faster in...