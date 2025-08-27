KWACHA UPND member of parliament Charles Mulenga says he will be popular when he re-contests for his parliamentary seat next year. And Mulenga has noted that the three years that he will be clocking in office is not enough to complete various developmental projects in the constituency. Meanwhile, Mulenga says when he commissioned a clinic in Chipata compound of his constituency, voters jubilated like somebody has arrived from heaven because the area has never seen a health facility since independence. On Sunday, congregants at Kwacha East United Church of Zambia denied knowing Mulenga in the presence of President Hichilema when they attended church service. This was after Matambo took time to introduce the entourage that had accompanied the President to...