PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has urged Africans to move away from beliefs of witchcraft, and accept vaccines because they have saved lives. And the Head of State says the UPND government is not concerned about popularity because the party was elected on the backdrop of reforms. Meanwhile, President Hichilema, who is also the SADC Cholera Control Champion, has officially launched the Continental Cholera Outbreak Response Plan, by calling on fellow Heads of State to establish Presidential Taskforces on Cholera in their respective countries. Speaking at the side event on the occasion of the 75th session of the WHO, Tuesday, President Hichilema said the agenda of equitable access to medicines and vaccines was important to all citizens. “This agenda of equitable access...