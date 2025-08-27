PF member Dr Canisius Banda says the UPND government’s self-praise amounts to “impaired delusion”, arguing that citizens should be the ones to judge government performance. His remarks come after State House, through Chief Communication Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, on Sunday claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration had delivered transformative progress in the economy, education, governance and national unity over the past four years. But in an interview, Monday, Banda said the government had failed to meet expectations, with the cost of living now worse than at any point in Zambia’s history. “When the economy is growing and people are doing well, people feel it, you don’t have to tell them about that. As a matter of fact, there is a guy...