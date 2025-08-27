THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) says it is currently recovering loans from about 19,000 beneficiaries out of the total 91,000 it sponsored. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix, Tuesday, HELSB Deputy Director Finance Floyd Ndabulula said the current loan repayment rate stood at 20 percent. “We have sponsored about 91,000 students so far. Currently, we are collecting from around 19,000 former students. So, if we put it at 100,000, we are collecting from about 20 percent. We still have a long way to go and one of the reasons that we are still at this rate is that despite having started the Student Loan Scheme in 2004, we only started making recoveries in 2018. There’s still...