ITEZHI-TEZHI UPND MP Twaambo Mutinta says Zambians are resolved to be led by the UPND forever. And Mutinta has pledged to deliver 50,000 votes to President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 elections. In an interview, Tuesday, Mutinta said the UPND was no longer making promises but showing citizens its achievements. “We are no longer making promises, we are showing the people what we have done. But there are still many things that are pending here in Itezhi-Tezhi, roads, the hospital and the bridge across to Namwala, but people are confident that the government is equal to the task and will respond by finishing the big projects. The people are resolved that they want to be led by the UPND forever....