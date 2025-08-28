LUSAKA lawyer Makebi Zulu says he does not accrue any personal benefit from being former president Edgar Lungu’s family’s spokesperson. And Zulu says a win-win situation in giving Lungu a dignified burial will be if government allows the family to dictate how he should be buried while it renders support. Speaking when he appeared on Diamond Tv, Zulu said he was not the family’s advisor but only relayed their views as spokesperson. “You know what speaking for and on behalf of the family is? I am not an adviser to the family. I am not acting as a lawyer to the family. In this capacity, I am acting as a spokesperson for and on behalf of the family. I give...